Coal min to organise third roadshow on coal gasification scheme on Thursday

The Ministry of Coal will hold a roadshow in Mumbai on June 18 to attract industry participation in the government’s Rs 46,000-crore surface coal and lignite gasification programme, as it moves ahead with efforts to expand the use of domestic coal for producing chemicals and industrial feedstocks.

The Mumbai event will be the third in a series of stakeholder outreach programmes organised by the ministry, following similar roadshows in New Delhi and Hyderabad. The roadshow is expected to bring together investors, technology providers, financial institutions, state government representatives and coal-sector companies to explore opportunities in coal gasification projects.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will attend the event as chief guest, while Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate as special guest.

The Centre has approved a Rs 46,000-crore initiative to promote surface coal and lignite gasification projects, a technology that converts coal into synthesis gas, or syngas, which can be used to manufacture products such as methanol, urea, ammonium nitrate, synthetic natural gas and other chemical feedstocks.

The government sees coal gasification as a key component of its strategy to reduce dependence on imports of natural gas, methanol, ammonia and other industrial raw materials, while creating additional value from India’s large domestic coal reserves.

As part of the implementation process, the ministry has placed the request for proposal (RFP) document in the public domain and invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders.

The ministry said the roadshow is aimed at fostering partnerships, encouraging investment and promoting the adoption of advanced technologies to build a domestic coal gasification ecosystem and strengthen India’s energy security.