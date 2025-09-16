Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Commerce ministry tells retailers to highlight discounts from GST rate cuts

Commerce ministry tells retailers to highlight discounts from GST rate cuts

Nearly 400 products - from soaps to cars, shampoos to tractors and air conditioners - will cost less when the rejig of the GST is effective from the first day of Navaratri on September 22

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

The commerce and industry ministry has directed physical retail chains to prominently display and advertise discounts due to the recent GST rate rationalisation.

In a communication to the Retailers Association of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said retailers should reflect the GST reduction in the receipt / bill as GST discount and major focus be given on high impact products.

"Prominently display and advertise 'Discount due to GST' through their networks. For example - posters / flyers and ads (print, TV and online) through their own retail networks," it said.

The department has also suggested that sales figure be monitored during this festive season and highlighted through various channels.

 

Nearly 400 products - from soaps to cars, shampoos to tractors and air conditioners - will cost less when the rejig of the GST is effective from the first day of Navaratri on September 22.

Starting September 22, the GST slab structure will change - 5 per cent for common use goods and 18 per cent for everything else. The existing slabs of 12 and 28 per cent rates have been done away with.

In the revamped GST structure, most daily food and grocery items will fall under the 5 per cent GST slab with bread, milk and paneer attracting no tax at all.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

