DGCA changes rules, mandates alcohol test for 25% airport employees

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation ( DGCA ) on Thursday stated that a minimum of 25 per cent of people working at Indian airports will have to undergo random alcohol tests from June 1 onwards. Currently, 10 per cent of workers are being tested daily.

According to the DGCA, the aviation personnel under the ambit of this testing include aircraft maintenance engineers, other technically trained persons authorised to carry out maintenance of aircraft, vehicle drivers who drive fuelling and catering vehicles, equipment operators, aerobridge operators, marshallers, personnel manning apron control, ground handling services personnel as well as Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel.

A total of 189 people working at 59 Indian airports were found drunk on duty in the first half of 2023, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year increase, as per the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). About half of the 189 workers who failed the mandatory alcohol tests were drivers.

The DGCA had in September 2019 issued rules for breath-analyser (BA) tests for all airport workers. As per the rules, the airport operator concerned (such as the Airports Authority of India) has to regularly conduct these random alcohol tests on not just its own employees, but staff of other companies who work at the airport.

As per the 2019 rules, at least 10 per cent of the personnel of each such company working at the airport must be randomly subjected to BA tests on a daily basis. "BA test percentage has been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent for employees involved in safety-sensitive duties," the DGCA said on Thursday.

The revision in the rules will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of an increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports, it said. The fuel cell technology-based BA equipment, which is more accurate, will now be allowed for the conduct of BA tests, it noted, adding that the new rules will come into effect after three months.

If any personnel is tested positive for alcohol for the first time, or refuses to undergo the test, or attempts to evade it by leaving the airport premises, then he or she must be kept "off duty" and their "licence/approval" must be suspended for three months, according to the rules.

The rules stated that "in case of a second violation of the provisions, the licence/approval issued by the DGCA of the concerned personnel shall be suspended for a period of one year". The pre-flight alcohol tests on pilots and cabin crew members are conducted by the airlines concerned according to another set of DGCA rules.