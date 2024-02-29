Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

DGCA changes rules, mandates alcohol test for 25% airport employees

A total of 189 people working at 59 Indian airports were found drunk on duty in the first half of 2023, marking a 32 percent year-on-year increase, as per the data from DGCA

airport alcohol check

Deepak Patel Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday stated that a minimum of 25 per cent of people working at Indian airports will have to undergo random alcohol tests from June 1 onwards. Currently, 10 per cent of workers are being tested daily.

According to the DGCA, the aviation personnel under the ambit of this testing include aircraft maintenance engineers, other technically trained persons authorised to carry out maintenance of aircraft, vehicle drivers who drive fuelling and catering vehicles, equipment operators, aerobridge operators, marshallers, personnel manning apron control, ground handling services personnel as well as Air Traffic Control (ATC) personnel.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A total of 189 people working at 59 Indian airports were found drunk on duty in the first half of 2023, marking a 32 per cent year-on-year increase, as per the data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). About half of the 189 workers who failed the mandatory alcohol tests were drivers.

The DGCA had in September 2019 issued rules for breath-analyser (BA) tests for all airport workers. As per the rules, the airport operator concerned (such as the Airports Authority of India) has to regularly conduct these random alcohol tests on not just its own employees, but staff of other companies who work at the airport.

As per the 2019 rules, at least 10 per cent of the personnel of each such company working at the airport must be randomly subjected to BA tests on a daily basis. "BA test percentage has been increased from 10 per cent to 25 per cent for employees involved in safety-sensitive duties," the DGCA said on Thursday.

The revision in the rules will further enhance the level of safety and is an effective step in view of an increase in air traffic and ground movements at airports, it said. The fuel cell technology-based BA equipment, which is more accurate, will now be allowed for the conduct of BA tests, it noted, adding that the new rules will come into effect after three months.

Also Read

DGCA derosters pilots after IndiGo flight leaves without ATC clearance

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

33 pilots, 97 cabin-crew members found drunk on duty in H1 of 2023: DGCA

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

How India is betting big on the global outsourced semiconductor play

Govt has received semiconductor proposals worth $26 billion: Chandrasekhar

Coal minister Joshi launches coal logistics policy for infra development

Vedanta, Jindal Power, Ola joins first tranche of critical minerals auction

Centre launches 2nd round of critical mineral auction worth Rs 30 trillion


If any personnel is tested positive for alcohol for the first time, or refuses to undergo the test, or attempts to evade it by leaving the airport premises, then he or she must be kept "off duty" and their "licence/approval" must be suspended for three months, according to the rules.

The rules stated that "in case of a second violation of the provisions, the licence/approval issued by the DGCA of the concerned personnel shall be suspended for a period of one year". The pre-flight alcohol tests on pilots and cabin crew members are conducted by the airlines concerned according to another set of DGCA rules.
Topics : DGCA Pilots alcohol test alcohol airport Airport security

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodaySandeshkhali Case Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayWhatsAppHavells India Share PriceBitcoinReliance Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon