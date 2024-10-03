Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Direct subscribers to dominate streaming market: UK-based firm Omdia

Direct subscribers to dominate streaming market: UK-based firm Omdia

The firm expects bundling of streaming video with telcos to plateau in few years

Video streaming, streaming

Photo: Bloomberg

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 8:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

How critical is bundling to the growth of streaming video?

In the second quarter of 2024, there were more than 1,900 partnerships between subscription-driven streaming services and telcos/broadband companies. Yet, a bulk (62 per cent) of the 1,570 million global video subscribers had signed on directly for a Netflix or a Disney subscription, among many others. About a fifth or 317 million came indirectly through a telecom, broadband, or smart TV service that came bundled with a video app.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


By 2029, this figure will go up to one-fourth of the total. Globally though, the lion’s share of new subscriptions will continue to come from standalone direct customers. Those are among the big takeaways from two recent reports from the UK-based technology research and advisory firm Omdia.
 
Its telco-streamer tracker counts a total of 121 distribution partnerships in India. Of these, 95 were live in the first half of 2024.

“India is one of the markets where bundling is relatively well-developed. Both Tata and Reliance have long sought to make telco products and services integrated with the bundling of online video streaming,” says Tony Gunnarsson, principal analyst, TV, Video and Advertising at Omdia. Total pay streaming video subscriptions in India, according to Omdia, are set to hit 62 million at the end of 2024. Of these, 47 million are direct-to-consumer, leaving some 16 million subscriptions bundled via telcos. Bundling makes up 25 per cent of the total Indian SVOD (subscription-driven video-on-demand) market in 2024, which is above the global proportion of 20 per cent.

“About two years ago, we noticed that bundles had begun to massively take over streaming. Bundling jumped from less than 10 per cent in 2020 to 20 per cent of the total SVOD in 2023. Initial forecasts suggested that bundling had the potential to at least match direct-to-consumer by the end of 2020s. What we now see quite clearly, however, is that bundling will remain at around 25 per cent of all SVOD subscribers globally for the foreseeable future,” says Gunnarsson.

Why does it matter?

More From This Section

exports, wto

Centre releases draft guidelines on deregulating PPP port tariffs

Telecom tower

Trai seeks help from RBI, sectoral regulators to push via anti-spam process

online gaming

A23's founder calls for 'whitelisting' of govt-recognised gaming operators

PremiumPrices of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) have been declining over the past several months, boosting the margins of drug manufacturers. However, many industry insiders attribute this to a predatory pricing strategy by Chinese companies, and

Pharmaceutical firms up their game to crackdown on spurious drugs

PremiumThe percentage of non-standard quality (NSQ) drugs in tested samples has been steadily declining, pointing to improvements in quality assurance. Simultaneously, efforts to crack down on spurious medicines are intensifying, with a rise in raids on ill

How safe is the pill? Substandard drugs on a decline amid crackdown


“Customers are alternating between services. The key challenge for the industry is to solve the re-aggregation /re-bundle question. Telcos (therefore bundling) won’t solve this issue for TV and video,” says Gunnarsson.

He also referred to the clutter of services. From just under 3,000 streaming services globally in 2012, there were 5,584 in the third quarter of 2024. In India, the total number of online video services tracked by Omdia is 101. Of these, only 67 were live as of the second quarter of 2024. This seems like a very small number, given how much programming is out there.

“Our tracker is skewed towards paid streaming services,” said Gunnarsson.

Omdia forecasts that the actual number of bundled SVOD subscriptions in India will grow to 22 million in 2029, bringing bundling down from 25 per cent to 19 per cent of 116 million homes that will pay for OTT services then. There just might be a decent aggregation service by then.

Also Read

Video streaming, streaming

Delhi HC shuts down 45 rogue streaming sites backing Warner Bros, Netflix

PremiumVideo streaming, streaming

Streaming video biz in India generated 174K direct, indirect jobs in 2023

Video streaming, streaming

Video mkt's revenue to hit $13 bn by 2028 with streaming industry's support

Disney

Disney, Warner Bros to start streaming bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max

Disney

Disney's surprise streaming entertainment profit offset by weaker TV biz

Topics : online streaming streaming services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon