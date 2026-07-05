EV startups seek level playing field under PLI scheme; knock on govt's door
Ather, Euler Motors, River Mobility, Matter and Raptee urge the government to extend PLI benefits to new-age EV firms, citing investments, exports and manufacturing growth
Shine Jacob Chennai
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A group of new-age electric vehicle (EV) industry leaders, including Ather Chief Executive Officer Tarun Mehta, Aravind Mani (co-founder and chief executive officer, River Mobility), Saurav Kumar (founder and chief executive officer, Euler Motors), Mohal Lalbhai (founder and chief executive officer, Matter), and Dinesh Arjun (co-founder and chief executive officer, Raptee), jointly met Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday, batting for bringing new-age businesses within the ambit of the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
Topics : Electric Vehicles PLI scheme Ather Energy