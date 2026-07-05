EV startups seek level playing field under PLI scheme; knock on govt's door

"New-age, pure EV businesses are leading with investments, capacity creation, jobs generated, and are now rapidly becoming the largest players in each segment. We had a very productive discussion on how bringing new-age businesses within the ambit of PLI schemes can truly fast-track this even further, particularly exports, and give them the much-needed boost and, more importantly, a level playing field," Mehta said on a social media platform.

He added that the conversation extended to how India's new-age deep-tech companies are among the largest investors in research and development (R&D) and manufacturing.

"Industry leaders openly shared their views and appreciated the PM E-DRIVE and PLI Auto projects implemented under his visionary leadership. I have informed them that the government will extend full support to building a robust, innovative, globally competitive EV ancillary system in the country," the minister said in a social media post later in the day.

This comes as an Equirus Capital report on Sunday highlighted that the auto sector witnessed a fresh wave of investments, with companies raising over ₹3,500 crore in the past four months. India's automobile sector continued to attract strong investor interest alongside resilient retail demand and accelerating EV adoption, with recent capital-raising, strategic acquisitions and expansion plans highlighting confidence in the industry's long-term growth prospects, according to the report.

The report said improving demand across vehicle segments, rising rural participation, supportive policy measures and sustained deal activity continue to strengthen the sector's outlook.

Recent months have witnessed a series of strategic transactions across the automobile ecosystem. Craftsman Automation raised around ₹2,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with the proceeds earmarked largely for debt reduction and capacity expansion. Ola Electric Mobility mobilised nearly ₹780 crore through a QIP to strengthen its balance sheet, expand manufacturing and support future growth initiatives.