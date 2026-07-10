FSSAI pulls up alcohol makers over flavour, age claims: What the rules say

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) has issued notices to several alcoholic beverage manufacturers for violating labelling and product standards under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018.

The food safety regulator said it found instances of manufacturers using prohibited added flavours, making misleading age-related claims and failing to correctly disclose the age of blended spirits. Companies have been directed to comply with the rules and explain why action should not be initiated against them under the Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006.

The move comes at a time when India's alcoholic beverages market is expanding rapidly. Valued at $148.3 billion in 2025, the market is expected to reach $176.2 billion by 2034, according to a report by market research firm IMARC Group. India is among the world's fastest-growing alcohol markets, with rising urbanisation and disposable incomes driving demand.

Why has FSSAI issued notices to alcohol manufacturers?

FSSAI said the notices were issued after it found that some manufacturers were not complying with provisions of the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018.

According to the regulator, the violations relate to three key areas:

Use of prohibited added flavours

Misleading age-related claims

Incorrect disclosure of the age of blended spirits

"The concerned companies have been directed to ensure compliance and submit an explanation as to why action should not be initiated under the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006, and the Rules & Regulations made thereunder," FSSAI said.

What are the violations identified by FSSAI?

Use of prohibited added flavours

FSSAI said some manufacturers were using added flavours that imitate the natural taste and aroma of alcoholic beverages such as rum, brandy, gin, malt whisky, grain whisky, wine and beer.

According to the regulator, this is not allowed under the 2018 regulations. "This directly contravenes the regulation stating that these products must exclusively possess their true, natural characteristic taste and aroma," FSSAI said.

Misleading age-related claims

The regulator also found that some manufacturers were making age-related claims without complying with the prescribed rules.

According to FSSAI, companies were using words, synonyms or indirect expressions that suggest a product's age without following Regulation 13.7 of the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018.

Such claims can create the impression that a product has been aged for a certain period, even when it does not meet the regulatory requirements.

Incorrect blend age disclosure

FSSAI also observed that products carrying the word "aged" or similar age claims were not correctly declaring the age of blended spirits.

Under the regulations, if a product is made by blending spirits of different ages, the age mentioned on the label must refer to the youngest spirit used in the blend.

For example, if a whisky contains spirits aged 12 years, 8 years and 5 years, the label cannot claim it is a "12-year-old" whisky. The age statement must reflect the youngest spirit used in the blend, which in this case would be five years.

What do the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018 say?

The Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018 lay down standards for the production, composition and labelling of alcoholic beverages sold in India.

Among other provisions, the regulations specify how alcoholic beverages should be labelled, when age-related claims can be used and how the age of blended spirits should be declared. They also prohibit the use of added flavours that imitate the natural taste and aroma of certain alcoholic beverages, where such additions are not permitted.

These rules are intended to ensure that product labels accurately represent the contents of the bottle and do not mislead consumers.

Why are age statements important?

Age statements often influence how consumers judge the quality and value of an alcoholic beverage.

Many buyers associate older spirits with a smoother taste, higher quality and premium pricing. Because of this, the regulations require manufacturers to ensure that any age claim accurately reflects the age of the youngest spirit in a blended product.

This helps prevent consumers from being misled about how long a product has actually been matured.

Why are added flavours regulated?

According to the FSSAI, certain alcoholic beverages are expected to derive their characteristic taste and aroma naturally.

The regulator says adding flavours that imitate these natural characteristics can give consumers an incorrect impression about the product and how it was made.

For this reason, the regulations prohibit the use of such added flavours in specified categories of alcoholic beverages.

Which alcoholic beverages are covered?

According to FSSAI, the action relates to products including:

Rum

Brandy

Gin

Malt whisky

Grain whisky

Wine

Beer

These beverages are covered by standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018.