As India looks to reduce its dependence on imports of fossil fuels for transportation, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has pitched for the use of methanol trucks and methanol-blended diesel to achieve the Centre’s ambitious goal to bring down the national cost of logistics.“Now the number of methanol trucks is also growing, which is a success. The petroleum ministry is working on a policy for the introduction of 15 per cent methanol-blended diesel. We (transport ministry) have also sent a recommendation,” Gadkari said at a press conference on Tuesday.One of the projects where the minister anticipates success of the methanol economy is in Assam. “Assam Petrochemicals makes 100 tonnes of methanol a day. I’ve asked the chief minister of Assam, on whether the trucks in the states can be converted to methanol trucks, which will result in reduction in cost of logistics.”Methanol is a low-carbon, hydrogen-carrier fuel produced from high ash coal, agricultural residue and CO2 from thermal power plants and natural gas.The government’s planning body, Niti Aayog, has formed a roadmap for expanding the methanol economy. “Blending of 15 per cent methanol in gasoline can cause at least 15% reduction in the import of gasoline/crude oil. In addition, this would bring down GHG emissions by 20 per cent in terms of particulate matter, nitrogen oxide, and sulphur oxide, improving the urban air quality,” the Aayog said.The minister said methanol costs a fourth of diesel and trucks would benefit from shifting to the fuel. Recently, he also announced that trucks will soon come equipped with air-conditioned cabins, as he’s made it a regulation.On the highway front, the ministry plans to finish most major highway projects in the Bharatmala pipeline by 2025-26. The Rs 1-trillion Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has been 62 per cent completed and is targeted for completion by 2024-25. The Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway is expected to be completed by 2025-26, and is being built at a cost of Rs 37,000 crore.On issues of caving in of road and safety concerns, the minister said that even though many of the roads where faulty construction may have led to unfortunate incidents belong to state governments, the union ministry has also started “rechecking” contractors who were involved in this potentially faulty projects.He added chat work has begun on revamping the project planning system, as faulty plans are a contributing factor to road accidents.(With inputs from Subhayan Chakraborty)