Getting future-ready: Govt may tweak IBC to factor in climate change

Experts see a need to align insolvency laws with global action

IBC cases
Premium

Imaging: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is contemplating changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to deal with environmental claims and liabilities of defaulting companies to make the law future-ready and meet climate action goals, sources told Business Standard.

Currently, the IBC has various categories of claims and creditors, including those related to environmental liabilities. Experts, however, pointed out that it did not provide for any special treatment for such liabilities which were treated as ordinary trade liabilities.

“To integrate environmental goals with the IBC may require developing fresh guidelines. The matter needs more discussion — who should adjudicate environmental claims, what cost
Topics : IBC Climate Change Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code environmentalism

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 10:37 PM IST

