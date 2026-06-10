Gig worker body flags delays in data sharing, seeks stricter enforcement

The Code on Social Security, 2020, formally recognises gig and platform workers and empowers the Centre, under Section 114(1), to frame social security schemes covering health insurance, accident cover, pensions, and maternity benefits, funded through contributions from the government and aggregators.

The code is operationalised through the Social Security (Central) Rules, 2026, notified on May 8, 2026, which require aggregators, under Rule 48(2), to submit gig worker data through application programming interface or other electronic modes to a central portal within 45 days. The data is intended to support the proposed National Welfare Board and enable the delivery of targeted social security benefits.

However, IFAT has alleged that several aggregator companies have yet to comply with these requirements despite repeated directions from the Union labour ministry. The federation said this non-compliance is directly delaying the implementation of welfare schemes and preventing workers from accessing legally mandated social security protections.

“Despite multiple instructions and directions from the Ministry of Labour & Employment, several aggregators are still not taking this matter seriously. This delay is directly affecting the implementation of the proposed National Welfare Board and the extension of social security benefits to hundreds of thousands of gig and platform workers across the country,” said Shaik Salauddin, cofounder and national general-secretary of IFAT.

In its statement, IFAT stressed that gig and platform workers cannot be left waiting indefinitely for basic safeguards such as health insurance, accident compensation, pension coverage, and maternity support. It argued that compliance is not optional but a legal obligation under the code and called for strict enforcement action against companies that fail to meet deadlines.