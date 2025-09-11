Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 09:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt notifies wider scope for fast track mergers under Companies Act

Govt notifies wider scope for fast track mergers under Companies Act

The changes flow from the Union Budget 2025-26, which promised measures to ease doing business and cut delays in approvals

Govt set to promulgate an Ordinance to bring amendments to Companies Act

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, through a notification issued on September 4, 2025, following stakeholder consultations.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has notified rules expanding the scope of fast track mergers under the Companies Act, 2013, bringing in more categories of companies within the simplified route for amalgamations and demergers, an official statement said on Thursday.

The move will provide quicker turnaround for corporate restructuring. The framework will particularly benefit unlisted entities and groups looking at internal reorganisations without the need for lengthy tribunal approvals.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has amended the Companies (Compromises, Arrangements and Amalgamations) Rules, 2016, through a notification issued on September 4, 2025, following stakeholder consultations.

The changes flow from the Union Budget 2025-26, which promised measures to ease doing business and cut delays in approvals.

 

Under the revised framework, fast track mergers or demergers can now be undertaken two or more unlisted companies (other than section 8 companies) which meet prescribed thresholds of outstanding loans, debentures or deposits.

Also Read

Nepal Protest

Nepal protests: Gen Z leaders meet Prez, army chief to form interim govt

French Prime Minister Franois Bayrou

France's prime minister loses confidence vote, toppling his government

goods and services tax, GST

From complexity to clarity: GST Council ushers in a new era of tax reformspremium

Hiring, artificial intelligence, Engineers, engineers unemployment

Kerala's professional talent pool grows 172% in five years: Report

Muslim women

Minority affairs ministry adds UMEED portal module to aid women, orphans

Section 8 companies are non-profit organisations in India, registered under the Companies Act, 2013.

In addition, mergers between a holding company and its subsidiary -- except cases where the transferor company is listed -- have been brought under the streamlined process.

The rules also permit such mergers between two or more subsidiaries of the same holding company, again excluding listed transferors.

Under the section 233 of the Companies Act, it allows mergers between certain classes of companies with approval from the central government, delegated to regional directors.

Until now, the route was available to small companies, startups, and holding companies and its wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Earlier, a 2021 amendment had extended the scope to startups and small companies, while in 2024 the fast track route was opened for reverse flipping -- mergers of foreign holding companies with their wholly-owned Indian subsidiaries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharmaceutical sector, pharma

Pharma, medtech bodies seek 3-month transition and GST refund reforms

FMCG companies, GST Revamp, GST gradually to be reduced

Over 80% Indian consumers list food safety as top driver in choices

Meta

Meta tells NCLAT WhatsApp user data is its private property in CCI case

restaurants and pubs cricket match

Delhi restaurants gear up for packed houses for India-Pakistan clash

Samsung Galaxy event: Galaxy S25 FE smartphone and Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Entry-level 5G smartphone market to surge on festive offers, new launchespremium

Topics : Government Companies Act 2013

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPlayStation Family AppWho is Larry EllisonBenjamin Netanyahu on Doha StrikeTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon