Monday, February 09, 2026 | 07:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / SpaceX to prioritise building 'self-growing city' on Moon, says Musk

SpaceX to prioritise building 'self-growing city' on Moon, says Musk

Musk's comments echo a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, stating that SpaceX has told investors it would prioritise going to the moon first and attempt a trip to Mars at a later time

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk said last year that he aimed to send an uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk said on Sunday that SpaceX has shifted its focus to building a "self-growing city" on the moon, which he said could be achieved in less than 10 years.
 
"That said, SpaceX will also strive to build a Mars city and begin doing so in about 5 to 7 years, but the overriding priority is securing the future of civilization and the Moon is faster," Musk added in an X post.
 
Musk's comments echo a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, stating that SpaceX has told investors it would prioritise going to the moon first and attempt a trip to Mars at a later time, targeting March 2027 for an uncrewed lunar landing.
 
 
He said last year that he aimed to send an uncrewed mission to Mars by the end of 2026.
 
The US faces intense competition this decade from China in its effort to return astronauts to the moon, where no humans have gone since the final US Apollo mission in 1972.

Also Read

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Musk plans solar-powered AI data centres in space but doubts remain

Elon Musk

'Political attack': Musk hits back after France raids X's office in Paris

Sam Altman

Sam Altman chalks up unusual succession plan for ChatGPT parent OpenAI

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Elon Musk hits record $800 billion net worth after SpaceX-xAI merger

Elon Musk, xAI, SpaceX

Musk's xAI merger with SpaceX poses bigger threat to OpenAI, Anthropic

 
Musk's comments come after SpaceX agreed to acquire xAI in a deal that values the rocket and satellite company at $1 trillion and the artificial intelligence outfit at $250 billion. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

US President Donald Trump participates in NORAD Santa tracker phone calls, on Christmas Eve, from the Mar-a-lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, US | REUTERS

Trump congratulates Japan PM Takaichi for 'landslide victory' in elections

A BNP supporter holds a photo of former PM Khaleda Zia at an election campaign rally in Dhaka | Photo: Reuters

Facing democracy test, Bangladesh at a crossroads ahead of electionspremium

Olympic, Olympic logo

As climate changes, what does future hold for Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Ukraine imposes sanctions on foreign suppliers for Russian missiles

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Peter Mandelson

UK leader's aide quits over Mandelson ambassador role, Epstein ties

Topics : Elon Musk SpaceX moon mission Lunar Mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 7:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkMPC Home Loan RatesGold and Silver Price TodayPFC-REC MergerQ3 Results TodayBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenGate 2026 Exam DatePersonal Finance