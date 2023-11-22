Healthcare advertisements most violative in H1FY24, shows Asci report

Healthcare emerged as the most violative segment for advertisements, constituting 21 per cent of all content examined by the Advertising Standards Council of India (Asci), according to its half-yearly complaints report. The surge is attributed to a high volume of drug and medicine advertisements on digital platforms.

Healthcare was followed by classical education (18 per cent) and personal care (16 per cent).



The advertising watchdog observed an increase in ads directly violating the Drug and Magic Remedies Act of 1954, leading to the issuance of intimations for their withdrawal or modification. Asci referred 565 ads to the Ministry of Ayush in six months, compared to 464 ads in the previous financial year.



It has scrutinised 3,501 advertisements during the first half of the current fiscal, and the number of complaints stood at 4,491, higher by 27 per cent and 34 per cent, respectively, when compared to the year-ago period.



Influencer cases contributed 22 per cent of the advertisements processed by Asci, the report said, adding that the list of non-compliant cases included actor Amitabh Bachchan, who violated the code on eight counts.



As much as 99.4 per cent of influencer advertisements were found to be in violation. Asci achieved compliance in 92 per cent of influencer cases, signalling increased adherence to its Consumer Complaints Council’s recommendations. Last year, they observed 86 per cent compliance among influencer ads.



The half-yearly complaints report covers the period from April to September 2023. The self-regulatory body looks into issues surrounding dishonest or misleading ads, indecent or offensive ads, harmful ads, and ads that are unfair in competition.



In the first half of the financial year, 16 per cent (564) of the processed ads were identified as potential legal violations, reflecting a 22 per cent increase from the previous year. Notably, 35 per cent of the ads faced no contest and were promptly withdrawn or modified, while 47 per cent were found to be in violation of the Asci code. Only two per cent of the complaints were dismissed.



A notable 79 per cent of problematic ads were identified online, highlighting challenges in the digital advertising landscape. Print media and television contributed 17 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively. Other mediums constituted two per cent of reported violations.



Around 21.3 per cent of the total complaints were made by consumers, indicating substantial public engagement in upholding advertising standards, while 0.7 per cent of complaints came through government sources. The majority, 75.4 per cent of the complaints, were initiated suo motu by Asci.