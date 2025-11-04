Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Hyundai launches facelifted Venue, strengthens compact SUV portfolio

Hyundai launches facelifted Venue, strengthens compact SUV portfolio

Hyundai Motor India unveiled the facelifted Venue and Venue N Line, adding more features and variants as it banks on compact SUVs to power the next phase of its growth in India

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

HMIL’s Venue is a compact SUV, less than four metres in length. The company said the updated Venue would be the first model to roll out of its new Pune plant and among 26 products planned by 2030. | File Image

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday launched the facelift of the Venue and Venue N Line, saying the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment has the highest potential for growth in the Indian market.
 
Why is Hyundai focusing on compact SUVs for growth?
 
HMIL’s Venue is a compact SUV, less than four metres in length. The company said the updated Venue would be the first model to roll out of its new Pune plant and among 26 products planned by 2030.
 
Speaking at the launch, HMIL Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said compact diesel SUVs stand to benefit the most from the recent GST rate cuts and could drive the next wave of demand in the segment. “If you see the GST structure, small SUVs have received the maximum benefit. Small SUVs have seen a reduction of around 11 per cent for petrol and 13 per cent for diesel,” Garg said.
   
He added that this is why Hyundai has also launched a diesel automatic variant of the Venue on Tuesday to cater to rising demand in this space.

Also Read

SBI, State Bank Of India

SBI Q2 net profit rises 10% to ₹20,160 crore on Yes Bank stake sale

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises Q2 profit up 84% to ₹3,198 crore on exceptional gains

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

Bihar Assembly elections Phase 1: Key dates, candidates, political parties

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India to soon become world's third-largest economy: FM Sitharaman

IndiGo

IndiGo Q2FY26 results: Net loss widens to ₹2,582 cr, revenue up 9.3%

 
What features and variants does the new Venue offer?
 
Priced from Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Venue and Venue N Line come in multiple powertrain options — 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The diesel version now offers both manual and automatic transmission choices.
 
The facelift features a longer wheelbase, panoramic dual 12.3-inch displays, connected car technology with over-the-air updates, and a Level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with 16 driver-assistance features.
 
How has the Venue performed in the Indian market?
 
Hyundai said the Venue has been one of its most successful nameplates, with over 700,000 units sold since its debut in 2019 and a consistent position among the top three compact SUVs in India.
 
According to the company, the facelifted Venue and Venue N Line will strengthen its SUV portfolio and reinforce its position as a key player in the under-four-metre compact SUV segment.
 

More From This Section

Europe winter travel costs for Indians drop up to 40%, says Cox and Kings

Europe winter travel costs for Indians drop up to 40%, says Cox and Kings

Jayant Acharya, JSW Steel

Producers concerned about India's import curbs on met coke: JSW Steel CEO

industry

India's clean-industry pipeline hampered by financing, other delays: Report

real estate

Century Real Estate to launch ₹3,000 cr mixed-use project in East Bengaluru

SAEL, Renweable energy firms, Green energy

India may cancel stalled green power projects struggling to find clients

Topics : Hyundai in India Hyundai India SUVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayAdani Ports Q2 ResultsSchool Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon