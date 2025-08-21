Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India leads APAC office demand with 70% share in H1 2025 leasing: Colliers

Leasing in India's top seven cities hit 33.7 msf in H1 2025, with domestic demand driving 46% of activity and Grade A space absorption boosting momentum across APAC

Demand is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the second half of the year. Photo: Shutterstock.com

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

India, with a 70 per cent share in office leasing across the Asia-Pacific region (APAC), drove regional demand in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to a report by Colliers. India’s domestic demand alone accounted for 46 per cent of total leasing.
 
India leads APAC leasing and supply
 
Leasing activity across 11 key APAC markets touched 48.4 million square feet (msf) in H1 2025, up 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Of this, India leased 33.7 msf across its top seven cities.
 
India also accounted for 48 per cent of new supply across APAC. Regional supply grew by 45.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 51.7 msf, outpacing demand in several markets. India alone contributed 24.76 msf of new supply.
   
“The robust demand for Grade A office space in India is driven by a combination of factors, including continued occupier expansion, sustained GCC activity, and a diversifying demand base. Backed by these fundamental demand drivers, a strong supply pipeline, and marked improvement in macroeconomic indicators, the office market outlook for India remains positive,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research, Colliers India.

India, China, Japan account for bulk of demand
 
Overall, India, Mainland China, and Japan accounted for about 90 per cent of APAC office demand in H1 2025. The markets tracked by Colliers included Australia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.
 
Mainland China, India, and Singapore together contributed nearly 80 per cent of new supply during the period.
 
Macro resilience supports office market
 
The growth in office leasing across APAC was underpinned by relatively lower inflation levels, easing interest rates, and positive GDP growth across key markets.
 
“The APAC office market continues to display remarkable resilience, with both demand and supply strengthening in H1 2025 despite ongoing volatilities. Going forward, with supportive growth policies and sustained occupier momentum, both India and the wider APAC region are well placed for a strong performance in the second half of 2025,” said Arpit Mehrotra, managing director, office services, Colliers India.
 
Outlook for the rest of 2025
 
Demand is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the second half of the year, though ongoing supply additions may exert pressure on vacancy rates. Nonetheless, rental growth is anticipated in select high-performing markets.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

