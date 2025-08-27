Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India Ratings downgrades Spandana Sphoorty's debentures, loans to BBB+

India Ratings downgrades Spandana Sphoorty's debentures, loans to BBB+

Profitability under pressure due to high credit costs

In a rare move, S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday raised its outlook for India to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’ while affirming the lowest investment grade sovereign credit rating (BBB-) ahead of the general election results due on June 4.

The growth will be driven by servicing of the existing borrower base along with acquisition of new borrowers, the rating agency added. | Representative Picture

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India Ratings has downgraded ratings for microfinance institution (MFI) Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd's debentures and loans from “A-” to “BBB+” due to pressure on profitability largely on account of elevated credit costs and operating expenses.
 
While its capital profile was healthy with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 46 per cent in August 2025, its asset quality was weak, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 5.49 per cent and net NPAs at 1.21 per cent as of June 2025.
 
“Spandana is one of the companies that has been the most impacted by the microfinance crisis, and the agency expects the company’s operating and financial performance to remain under pressure in the near term,” India Ratings said in a statement.
   
The firm, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) working as MFI, saw uptick in portfolio delinquencies in 2024-25 (FY25) due to increasing levels of borrower indebtedness, high field staff attrition, and operational challenges. The operational issues arose from transition to weekly collections mode from a monthly one in select geographies. But, it has paused the transition at present due to headwinds in the sector.
 
The internal challenges were further exacerbated by external factors such as the impact of general elections in the first quarter of FY25, political movements, namely Karza Mukti Abhiyan, in certain geographies, and adverse weather conditions.

Also Read

India Ratings upgrades RInfra’s credit rating on non-fund based capital

India Ratings upgrades RInfra's credit rating on non-fund based capital

IndusInd Bank

India Ratings removes IndusInd Bank from Rating Watch negative status

SC rejects plea seeking clarity on restructuring wages for EPF deduction

Real wage growth likely to taper to 6.5% in FY26: India Ratings

bank loans

Banks, NBFCs shift focus away from unsecured loans to loan against propertypremium

drugs, pharma

India's pharma market grows 7.8% in April, led by chronic therapiespremium

 
Referring to return to normalcy, India Ratings said business stabilisation was still underway. It is likely to take more time to regain franchise in the business.
 
Adopting a cautious approach, Spandana pulled back on its disbursements between January and May 2025, leading to a significant loss of a part of its franchise. It expects a slow recovery in regaining the franchise in FY26, even though capitalisation levels are healthy. The growth will be driven by servicing of the existing borrower base along with acquisition of new borrowers, the rating agency added.
 
Spandana’s consolidated assets under management (AUM) expanded at a cumulative annual growth rate of 34.9 per cent over FY22-FY24 and 40.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ~11,973 crore at end of March 2024. However, the portfolio shrank by 43 per cent Y-o-Y to ~6,819 crore during FY25. The AUM further moderated to ~4,958 crore during the first quarter of FY26.

More From This Section

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Monsoon fury in North India, hospitality industry stares at wipeout

cement, cement sector

Cement prices rise sharply as fuel, gypsum costs continue to escalate

Soft Drinks, Cold Drinks, Soft Drink, Cold Drink

Drop carbonated drinks from sin goods category: beverage industry to govt

Sweetspot

Sweets and namkeen makers ask for GST reduction to 5% citing jobs, marginspremium

PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Beverage makers cite mass consumption, want 18% GST slab, no sin tax

Topics : India Ratings mfi credit risk

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon