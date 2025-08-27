Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 08:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Drop carbonated drinks from sin goods category: beverage industry to govt

Drop carbonated drinks from sin goods category: beverage industry to govt

Currently, aerated beverages are classified as sin/demerit goods, leading to 40 per cent taxation (28 per cent GST and an additional 12 per cent compensation cess).

Soft Drinks, Cold Drinks, Soft Drink, Cold Drink

It also asked for fruit based juices currently taxed at 12 per cent should be categorised in the 5 per cent tax slab. | (Photo: Reuters)

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the impending rejig in the goods and services tax (GST) rates, an association representing the country’s beverages industry has appealed to the Centre to not classify aerated beverages as sin/demerit good and bring it under the 18 per cent slab while citing their “mass consumption” as a reason.
 
In its plea, the Indian Beverage Association (IBA) said that independent analysis by Tax India Online shows that the sector’s high price elasticity means GST rate rationalisation will drive volume growth and formalise demand.
 
“Such taxation disproportionately burdens low-income consumers and ignores fruit-based and low and no-sugar variants, which offer healthier alternatives. Hence, a sugar-based-taxation approach which is in-line with globally accepted models, should be considered,” the association said in its plea to the government.
   
Currently, aerated beverages are classified as sin/demerit goods, leading to 40 per cent taxation (28 per cent GST and an additional 12 per cent compensation cess).
 
Referring to the impact of the GST rationalisation, the association said, “While an initial fiscal impact of ₹277 crore may occur by 2025, from 2026 onwards, net revenue surplus of ₹ 32 crore - ₹591 crore annually is projected due to increased compliance and consumption. Rationalisation is fiscally neutral in the short term and revenue positive in the medium term.”

Also Read

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola, Bhartiya family likely to consider listing HCCB in Indiapremium

PepsiCo, Pepsi

India beverage dip weighs on PepsiCo Q2, global growth stays firm

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta

India market in a good place: PepsiCo chairman & CEO Ramon Laguarta

Varun beverages

Fizz is back in Varun Beverages stock as launches, summer boost outlookpremium

Khukri Rum, Nepal, Nepal's Khukri Rum

MCKT Beverages launches Nepal's Khukri Rum in India, sets expansion planpremium

 
The association claimed that the current taxation equates them unfairly with tobacco and pan masala, despite no comparable public health concerns. 
 
It also demanded that fruit based juices -- currently taxed at 12 per cent -- should be categorised in the 5 per cent tax slab.
 
IBA has also said that carbonated beverages are highly price-sensitive, with almost 71 per cent of transactions are at the price points of ₹20 or less, and 65 per cent of consumers belong to the lower socio-economic classes.
 
“With demand exhibiting high price elasticity, rationalising GST would help sustain affordability for mass-market consumers. A price elasticity of demand of 1.6 means that a 1 per cent increase in price leads to a 1.6 per cent decline in quantity demanded, indicating elastic demand, meaning consumers are highly reactive to price changes,” it said.
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced GST reforms as a Diwali gift to lower the tax burden on the common man during his Independence Day speech.
 
According to news reports, the 12 per cent GST rate is expected to go and the items are expected to fall under the 5 per cent slab.
 
The association also said that the beverage industry is one of the largest procurers of agricultural commodities, annually purchasing 20 lakh metric tonnes of sugar and 12 lakh metric tonnes of mango from Indian farmers which helps fortify the local agrarian supply chain and enhances farmer incomes.
 
“As India’s horticulture production has surpassed its food grain production, it is crucial that the GST structure is rationalised. The industry provides the highest, that is 19-24 per cent retailer margins, along with product discounts. Therefore, reducing taxes will allow the industry to pass these benefits to retailers and distributors,” IBA further added.

More From This Section

Sweetspot

Sweets and namkeen makers ask for GST reduction to 5% citing jobs, marginspremium

PepsiCo India and Coca-Cola India

Beverage makers cite mass consumption, want 18% GST slab, no sin tax

steelmakers, steel

Steelmakers seek sevenfold rise in met coke import quota amid supply crunch

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

E-commerce GMV set to cross ₹1.15 trn, grow 20% in festive season: Redseer

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Commerce ministry holds talks with exporters to counter steep US tariffs

Topics : Beverage firms Soft drinks GST slab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 27 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayHappy Onam WishesiPhone 17 Series Launch DateGold and Silver PriceSector Wise Trump Tariffs ImpactBank Holiday TodayR Ashwin Announced Retirement Garena Free Fire Max code TodayLatest News LIVEUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon