India's hospital industry to see 16-18% revenue rise in FY26: ICRA

The Indian hospital industry is expected to witness revenue growth of 16 to 18 per cent in FY26 on the back of strong structural tailwinds, according to credit rating agency ICRA.
“The performance of the Indian hospital industry is expected to remain strong in FY26 on the back of healthy occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB),” said Mythri Macherla, vice president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA.
What is ICRA’s outlook for occupancy and ARPOB in FY26?
ICRA expects occupancy for its sample set of 11 listed companies to remain robust at 62 to 64 per cent in FY26, compared with 63.5 per cent in FY25. ARPOB is expected to expand by 6 to 8 per cent.
This follows a strong first half, with the sample set recording 16 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in H1FY26, supported by occupancy of 63.3 per cent and a 7.8 per cent increase in ARPOB.
What does ICRA expect for hospital margins and balance sheets?
“The operating profit margin (OPM) in H1FY26 remained healthy at 23.7 per cent, aided by improved case mix and cost optimisation,” Macherla said.
She added that cost optimisation efforts, along with an improving case and payor mix, will support OPM of 22 to 24 per cent for the sample set companies in FY26, compared with 23.6 per cent in FY25.
ICRA said credit profiles of its sample set are projected to remain healthy despite sizeable greenfield and brownfield expansions planned, given strong accrual expectations.
“Despite ongoing debt-funded capital expenditure, debt metrics for the sample set companies are expected to remain comfortably backed by healthy cash accruals,” Macherla said.
ICRA also expects the hospital industry to witness revenue growth of 18 to 20 per cent in FY27, supported by sustained high occupancy and healthy ARPOB.
What is ICRA’s view on pharma for FY26?
The ratings agency projected a stable outlook for the pharmaceutical sector, supported by domestic growth, a comfortable credit profile and strong liquidity among major participants.
“Revenues of ICRA’s sample set of Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to grow by 9 to 11 per cent in FY26,” Macherla said.
This will be supported by 8 to 10 per cent growth in the domestic market and a 15 to 17 per cent rise in European markets.
However, pricing pressure on certain key drugs such as lenalidomide is expected to moderate growth in the US market to 4 to 6 per cent.
“The operating profit margin for the sample set is expected to remain stable at 24 to 25 per cent in FY26, supported by healthy performance in key markets and stable raw material costs,” ICRA said.