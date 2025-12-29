Monday, December 29, 2025 | 07:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's hospital industry to see 16-18% revenue rise in FY26: ICRA

India's hospital industry to see 16-18% revenue rise in FY26: ICRA

ICRA expects hospitals' revenue growth of 16-18% in FY26 on healthy occupancy and higher ARPOB, while projecting a stable pharma outlook led by domestic growth

India's leading hospitals line up expansion plans with 34,000 new beds

ICRA also expects the hospital industry to witness revenue growth of 18 to 20 per cent in FY27

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian hospital industry is expected to witness revenue growth of 16 to 18 per cent in FY26 on the back of strong structural tailwinds, according to credit rating agency ICRA.
 
“The performance of the Indian hospital industry is expected to remain strong in FY26 on the back of healthy occupancy and average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB),” said Mythri Macherla, vice president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA.
 
What is ICRA’s outlook for occupancy and ARPOB in FY26?
 
ICRA expects occupancy for its sample set of 11 listed companies to remain robust at 62 to 64 per cent in FY26, compared with 63.5 per cent in FY25. ARPOB is expected to expand by 6 to 8 per cent.
   
This follows a strong first half, with the sample set recording 16 per cent year-on-year revenue growth in H1FY26, supported by occupancy of 63.3 per cent and a 7.8 per cent increase in ARPOB.

Also Read

steel

Steel sector earnings to stay subdued in FY26 amid oversupply: ICRApremium

Indus Towers (Photo: Telecompaper)

Indus Towers stock hits 5-month high, surges 29% in 3 months; here's why

Bangladesh former PM Khaleda Zia

Dhaka hospital ramps up security as Chinese medics treat Khaleda Zia

office space, REIT, GCC

Net office absorption in 6 major cities to hit record high in FY26: Report

q3

Festive demand and GST relief to drive India Inc's Q3 FY26 growth: ICRA

 
What does ICRA expect for hospital margins and balance sheets?
 
“The operating profit margin (OPM) in H1FY26 remained healthy at 23.7 per cent, aided by improved case mix and cost optimisation,” Macherla said.
 
She added that cost optimisation efforts, along with an improving case and payor mix, will support OPM of 22 to 24 per cent for the sample set companies in FY26, compared with 23.6 per cent in FY25.
 
ICRA said credit profiles of its sample set are projected to remain healthy despite sizeable greenfield and brownfield expansions planned, given strong accrual expectations.
 
“Despite ongoing debt-funded capital expenditure, debt metrics for the sample set companies are expected to remain comfortably backed by healthy cash accruals,” Macherla said.
 
ICRA also expects the hospital industry to witness revenue growth of 18 to 20 per cent in FY27, supported by sustained high occupancy and healthy ARPOB.
 
What is ICRA’s view on pharma for FY26?
 
The ratings agency projected a stable outlook for the pharmaceutical sector, supported by domestic growth, a comfortable credit profile and strong liquidity among major participants.
 
“Revenues of ICRA’s sample set of Indian pharmaceutical companies are expected to grow by 9 to 11 per cent in FY26,” Macherla said.
 
This will be supported by 8 to 10 per cent growth in the domestic market and a 15 to 17 per cent rise in European markets.
 
However, pricing pressure on certain key drugs such as lenalidomide is expected to moderate growth in the US market to 4 to 6 per cent.
 
“The operating profit margin for the sample set is expected to remain stable at 24 to 25 per cent in FY26, supported by healthy performance in key markets and stable raw material costs,” ICRA said.
 

More From This Section

content, films, movie

Production houses move beyond films, tap alternate revenue to woo investorspremium

BPCL, Bharat petroleum

BPCL may dilute 30-40% in Andhra refinery; Aramco, OIL seen as partnerspremium

Indian Railways

Raipur among 48 cities to double train operating capacity over five yearspremium

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Rajasthan govt to equip multi-storey buildings in state with solar energypremium

Pralhad Joshi

Govt awards 12 GATC certificates to 11 pvt firms to boost metrology sector

Topics : ICRA Hospital hospital profits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon