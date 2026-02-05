JetSynthesys buys first global game asset, taps global player engagement

Gaming and interactive media firm JetSynthesys has acquired the EverMerge game from Big Fish Games, a subsidiary of Australia-based Aristocrat Leisure, marking JetSynthesys’ first international intellectual property (IP) acquisition.

Pune-based JetSynthesys did not disclose the deal size. The firm said the game — of which over 95 per cent of users are from North America and Europe — has generated more than $350 million in revenue since its launch five years ago.

With the acquisition, the game’s focus will be on gaining traction across emerging markets.

The firm is also evaluating similar deals across other digital assets as it plans to deepen capabilities within the gaming ecosystem, said Rajan Navani, chairman and managing director of JetSynthesys. Such decisions are being made as the company targets a 20-fold growth in revenue over the next five years.

“One of our reasons for acquiring this is to gain a global consumer base. We want to deepen our engagement with that consumer base and bring greater strength to that community through our participation,” he explained.

To be sure, the acquisition of the game comes at a time when Aristocrat Leisure last year said it was restructuring Big Fish Games’ operations, adding that no new game development would take place under the banner.

Aristocrat acquired Big Fish Games in 2017 for over $990 million.

EverMerge was one of the games under the Big Fish Games brand.

“Somewhere, we believe the game was not living up to its true potential under that ownership. It happens because of multiple reasons, such as a lack of focus on user acquisition in the right markets or other challenges,” Navani added.

The acquisition opens up a new revenue stream for JetSynthesys, along with entry into new global markets. This is critical from the perspective of deepening player engagement globally, he explained.

“Even when we are acquiring an asset like EverMerge, we are investing in an asset that plugs into a very deep ecosystem — both of talent and capabilities, and data-led decision-making — that we have built over a period. We also have the India playbook, which includes strong engineering teams and cost optimisation that will enable margin expansion, as well as new emerging market sensibilities,” Navani said.

The firm also plans to introduce in-app price modelling tailored for the Indian market.

In 2025, South Korean gaming major Krafton invested in JetSynthesys. The fresh capital was intended to be deployed towards global expansion and to strengthen technology investments.

In the same year, Krafton acquired a controlling stake in Nautilus Mobile, a game development studio of the Pune-based firm, for ₹118 crore. JetSynthesys holds a significant minority stake in Nautilus Mobile.