JNPA says ops efficiency maintained amid global supply chain uncertainties

Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) on Tuesday stated that it has maintained key performance parameters despite ongoing geopolitical disruptions in the West Asia. Import container dwell time improved significantly, reducing from 25.17 hours in February 2026 to 22.68 hours in March 2026, reflecting enhanced cargo clearance efficiency and streamlined processes, it said.

JNPA added that at a time when global supply chains continue to face uncertainty, it has ensured seamless port operations through proactive planning, efficient resource utilisation, and close coordination with stakeholders.

Further, key efficiency-driven initiatives such as Direct Port Delivery (DPD) and Direct Port Entry (DPE) continue to perform strongly, with DPD at 74.57 per cent and DPE at 45.74 per cent during the financial year 2026 (FY26), ensuring faster cargo movement and reduced congestion.

The average turnaround time at the port stands at 22.61 hours, highlighting its ability to maintain optimal vessel handling performance even during challenging conditions.

Despite the substantial surge in transhipment container handling, with volumes increasing from 5 per cent to 16 per cent, JNPA continued to maintain operational efficiency.

The port is also maintaining adequate storage capacity, with only around 50 per cent of the port container holding space currently occupied. An extra 9.2 acres within the port area has been allocated for the storage of export containers, with reefer container occupancy also at 50 per cent.

“JNPA has responded proactively through the constitution of a dedicated task force, continuous coordination with terminal operators and stakeholders, and real-time operational monitoring. Targeted measures such as the ‘Back to Town’ (BTT) movement of tractor-trailers, temporary transhipment of cargo, and other decongestion initiatives have ensured operational stability,” the port authority noted.

Additionally, JNPA is on course to stretch its existing infrastructure to handle up to 12 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) over the next few years. JNPA is currently operating five container terminals with a combined capacity of about 10.1 million TEUs.