Thursday, March 05, 2026 | 06:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Nearly 25% of internet users in India faced cyberthreats in 2025: Report

Nearly 25% of internet users in India faced cyberthreats in 2025: Report

Internet users in India, on average, encountered approximately 1,30,209 web threats per day during the year, Kaspersky said in a statement

Generative AI security risks, GenAI adoption in India, Palo Alto 2025 GenAI report, AI-powered cyber threats, Shadow AI risks, AI jailbreak vulnerabilities, data loss prevention GenAI, Zero Trust security architecture, enterprise AI governance, GenAI

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 6:46 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Cybersecurity firm Kaspersky claims to have blocked over 4.7 crore web-based threats that were faced by 24.7 per cent of internet users in India in 2025.

Internet users in India, on average, encountered approximately 1,30,209 web threats per day during the year, Kaspersky said in a statement.

"Nearly a quarter (24.7 per cent) of Internet users in India faced web-based threats in 2025. Between January and December 2025, Kaspersky products detected and blocked 47,526,422 Internet-borne cyberthreats on users' computers across the country," the company said.

Globally, India was ranked 62nd in terms of users affected by web-borne threats, according to data obtained and processed by Kaspersky Security Network (KSN).

 

According to KSN data, attacks delivered via browsers that exploit vulnerabilities in browsers and their plug-ins remain the primary method of online threats.

Also Read

The recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government's direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.

Prolonged Iran conflict may hit corporate earnings in India: Report

Modi, Narendra Modi, Mark Carney

Modi is 'very focused' on delivery: Canada PM praises 'reforms' in India

Noida expressway

Uttar Pradesh expressway network to support 27 industrial parkspremium

India signs the condolence book for Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi

India signs condolence book for Ayatollah Khamenei at Iranian Embassy

Bombay High Court

Mumbai HC says no to namaz site near airport, cites security concerns

"File-less malware continued to be among the most dangerous forms of attack targeting internet users in India in 2025, as it operates in memory and leaves minimal traces on infected systems," Kaspersky said.

Globally, malicious email attacks grew by 15 per cent in 2025.

Kaspersky telemetry shows that nearly every second email worldwide was spam, including unsolicited messages as well as scam emails, phishing attempts, and malware.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region recorded the highest percentage (30 per cent) of antivirus detections in malicious emails and unwanted attachments, the statement said.

Phishing and email attacks have also become more refined, with cybercriminals increasingly using evasion techniques such as disguising phishing URLs with the help of link protection services and QR codes.

When scanned on mobile devices, these QR codes can expose users to exploitation, the statement said.

"Cybercriminals lured email users into switching to messengers or calling fraudulent phone numbers, where they were coerced into sharing personal information, which was then used for financial theft and blackmail. India also reported multiple cases of 'digital arrest' scams in 2025," said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Startups, Indian startups

Women startup founders get just ₹4 for every ₹100 raised by men: Report

Stéphane de La Faverie, president and chief executive officer of the Estée Lauder Companies

US beauty major Estee Lauder to acquire Ayurveda brand Forest Essentials

FMCG, SHOPS

Urban-rural FMCG growth gap narrows in December quarter, says NIQ

power demand energy sector electricity

Subdued power demand pulls down spot electricity prices by 18% in Febpremium

NaBFID, HSBC, loan, infrastructure

NaBFID plans $500 million equity fund to boost infrastructure financing

Topics : cybersecurity Cyber threat Industry News BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 6:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayIndian Seafarers KilledMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayApple Watch Ultra 4MWC 2026CBSE Postponed Board ExamAP 10th Hall Ticket 2026Personal Finance