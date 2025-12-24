Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 11:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Office leasing up 6% in 2025 across top 7 cities on better demand: Report

Office leasing up 6% in 2025 across top 7 cities on better demand: Report

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday noted that the office demand is expected to remain robust next year, driven by growth in technology and BFSI

office space, REIT, GCC

The demand fell in Mumbai and Hyderabad, but increased in the other five cities -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Office space leasing across India's top seven cities rose 6 per cent to 71.5 million square feet this year on better demand from domestic and foreign companies, according to Colliers.

Real estate consultant Colliers India on Wednesday noted that the office demand is expected to remain robust next year, driven by growth in technology and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) sectors.

As per the data, the gross leasing of Grade A office spaces is estimated to have increased to 71.5 million square feet this year across seven major cities from 67.2 million square feet in the 2024 calendar year.

 

The demand fell in Mumbai and Hyderabad, but increased in the other five cities -- Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Gross absorption does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of Intent has been signed.

Also Read

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit) and Chairperson of Indian Reits Association Alok Aggarwal

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹2,000 crore via sustainability-linked bonds

real estate

Retail space leasing in India's top 8 cities rises 15% this year: C&W

JP Morgan

American banking giant JP Morgan to set up Asia's largest GCC in Indiapremium

Shapoorji, Shapoorji Pallonji

Shapoorji Pallonji enters plotted development with ₹600 cr project in Pune

Real estate

$10.4 bn: India logs highest-ever real estate investments across 77 deals

"India's office market continues to scale up and set new highs every passing year," said Arpit Mehrotra, Managing Director, Office Services, India, Colliers.

According to the data, office space leasing in Bengaluru increased by 2 per cent to 22.1 million square feet this year, up from 21.7 million square feet in the 2024 calendar year.

Chennai saw a 41 per cent increase in leasing to 9.6 million square feet from 6.8 million square feet.

Leasing of office spaces in Delhi-NCR rose 16 per cent to 11.3 million square feet from 9.7 million square feet.

Kolkata witnessed a 38 per cent growth in leasing to 1.1 million square feet from 0.8 million square feet.

The demand for office space in Pune remained strong this year, with leasing rising by 37 per cent to 7.8 million square feet from 5.7 million square feet in the preceding year.

However, Hyderabad saw a 19 per cent decline in leasing to 10.1 million square feet from 12.5 million square feet.

Mumbai saw a marginal 5 per cent de-growth in leasing to 9.5 million square feet during the current 2025 calendar year from 10 million square feet last year.

The consultant noted that the GCCs ( Global Capability Centers) have emerged as one of the major drivers of the office demand.

Foreign companies are setting up GCCs in India because of the availability of talented human resource coupled with the supply of premium office spaces at very affordable rentals.

Colliers India also mentioned that corporates are preferring both conventional office spaces as well as managed workspaces provided by coworking operators.

Out of the total office space leasing of 71.5 million square feet during this year, coworking or flexible space operators took 13 million sq ft area on lease.

These operators set up their own centres and sub-lease the workspaces to corporates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hospitality, hotels

Sustained growth, more tourists: New Year's wish for hospitality sector

obesity drug, GLP-1 alternatives, weight loss medication, Ozempic

Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk compete for lead in India's obesity drug market

Sugar

CRISIL SME Tracker: Sugar MSMEs set for steady growth amid diversificationpremium

spirits, wine, alcohol

Easing of liquor policy for GIFT City to boost hospitality, investments

Smartphone

Costlier chips may squeeze 2026 smartphone sales as prices jump 40%premium

Topics : Office leasing offices Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayVivo V70 SpecsBlueChip ScamStock Market HolidayNo PUC No Fuel PolicyPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon