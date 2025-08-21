Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Payments Council of India reappoints Patel, Srinivasu; Bansal joins team

Payments Council of India reappoints Patel, Srinivasu; Bansal joins team

The Payments Council of India has reappointed Vishwas Patel and M N Srinivasu as chair and co-chair while inducting Nalin Bansal, alongside naming heads for key payments committees

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Patel is the joint managing director of Infibeam Avenues, while Srinivasu is the co-founder and director of BillDesk. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Payments Council of India (PCI) has reappointed Vishwas Patel and M N Srinivasu as chairperson and co-chairperson of the association.
 
Patel is the joint managing director of Infibeam Avenues, while Srinivasu is the co-founder and director of BillDesk.
 
Nalin Bansal has been appointed as a co-chairperson of PCI. He is currently the chief of corporate fintech relationships and key initiatives at the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
 
Their term of office will run for two years, from 2025 to 2027.
 
The Card Networks Committee will be chaired by NPCI’s Bansal, with Gautam Aggarwal, division president – South Asia and country corporate officer – India at Mastercard, as co-chair.
 

The International Remittances and Trade Committee will be chaired by Nath Parameshwaran, senior director – government relations and board of directors at PayPal, with Partha Sinha, executive director at Wise, as co-chair.
 
The Merchant Aggregators and Acquirers Committee will be chaired by BillDesk’s Srinivasu. The co-chairs are Harshil Mathur, chief executive officer of Razorpay, and Manish Patel, chief executive officer of Mswipe.
 
The Payments Banks Committee will be chaired by Rishi Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer of Fino Payments Bank, with Anubrata Biswas, managing director and chief executive officer of Airtel Payments Bank, as co-chair.
 
The Prepaid Payment Issuers (PPI) Committee will be chaired by Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer of MobiKwik, with Vikas Bansal, chief executive officer of Amazon Pay, as co-chair.
 
The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Committee will be chaired by Rahul Chari, founder and chief technology officer of PhonePe, with Kunal Rana, director – merchant services payments India at Google Pay, as co-chair.
 
The Technology Enablers Committee will be chaired by Balasubramanian Viswanathan, chief executive officer of FSS, with Muthu Krishnan S, head – business development at Gemini, as co-chair.
 
The Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) Committee will be chaired by Infibeam’s Patel, with Pranay Jhaveri, managing director – India and South Asia at Euronet, as co-chair.
 
“Our collective effort must ensure that payments remain not only seamless, but also a driver of economic growth and financial empowerment for every segment of society. I look forward to working with all stakeholders, including regulators, the government, innovators, and industry leaders, to create a sustainable revenue system for all and to build a vibrant ecosystem rooted in trust, transparency, and impact,” Patel said.
 

Topics : UPI transactions Online transaction Payment

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

