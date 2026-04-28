Peak power demand reaches record 256 GW for second time in 3 days

The country's peak power demand soared to 255.85 GW on Monday, reaching the record level for the second time within three days, driven by intense heatwave conditions that pushed usage of cooling appliances like air-conditioners and desert coolers.

The surge in power demand, amid severe heatwave conditions across the north, central and western India, resulted in a significant rise in energy consumption, as users relied on air-conditioners and cooling devices to beat the heat.

According to the power ministry data, peak power demand was recorded at 255.85 GW (nearly 256GW) on Monday, which was a tad below the highest-ever peak demand recorded at 256.11 GW on Saturday.

Peak power demand started surging in the second half of this month and touched 252.07 GW on April 24.

The power ministry on Tuesday said, "India has successfully met its all-time highest peak electricity demand of 256.1 GW on 25th April 2026 at 15:38 hrs without any shortage, while simultaneously maintaining electricity exports to neighbouring countries." The ministry further stated that the rise in demand is in line with the progression of summer conditions across the country, with electricity consumption witnessing a significant growth of 8-9 per cent during the month (1st to 27th April) over the corresponding period last year.

The achievement has been supported by the record capacity addition of around 65 GW during FY26, strengthening the overall generation portfolio and enhancing system preparedness to handle high demand conditions, it noted.

"With this, we can successfully meet the expected demand of around 270 GW this year," the ministry said.

The peak power demand, however, moderated to 238.15 GW on Sunday, April 26, down from the record 256 GW the previous day, as most commercial and industrial establishments remained closed.

Moreover, dust storms and scattered rains in isolated areas in the country reduced the electricity consumption to some extent.

Last summer, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, recorded in June, 2025, but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW.

In 2024, the peak power demand was 250 GW in May, a record at the time and exceeding the previous all-time peak of 243.27 GW set in September 2023.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected harsh summers this year.

Meanwhile, the central government has asked states and Union Territories to operationalise dedicated heat stroke management units at all health facilities and ensure adequate preparedness of ambulance services in view of the expected above-normal heatwave days during the summer season.

Experts have opined that power demand will continue to rise, especially in May and June, due to heat waves, which are driving increased use of cooling appliances.

Experts stated that peak power demand may soon reach around the power ministry's estimate of 270 GW for this summer, with soaring mercury levels.

The country's peak power demand has risen with the rising temperature in April.

In the first fortnight of April this season, the peak power demand met, or the highest supply of electricity in a day, remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April 2025.