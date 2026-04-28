Labour Ministry calls for urgent heatwave protection measures for workers

The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Tuesday issued a nationwide advisory to states and Union Territories, calling for immediate preventive and mitigation measures to safeguard workers from rising temperatures and heatwave conditions, as parts of the country face extreme summer heat.

In a communication to chief secretaries and administrators, the ministry asked states to direct employers, industries and construction firms to implement safety measures to protect workers, particularly those employed in outdoor and labour-intensive sectors, the ministry said in a statement.

“States/UTs have been advised to issue necessary directions to employers, occupiers, industries and construction companies for immediate implementation of worker safety measures,” the statement said.

The measures include rescheduling working hours, ensuring access to drinking water, providing rest areas and cooling arrangements, and supplying emergency materials such as ice packs for heat illness, as well as coordinating with health departments to ensure regular check-ups of workers.

This comes a week after the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) wrote to the labour ministry urging it to institute binding heatwave protection for gig and platform workers.

The association called for paid cooling breaks during IMD red and orange alerts, mandatory access to drinking water and cooling shelters, in-app heat distress emergency support systems, among other measures.

The labour ministry advised factory and mine managements to allow flexibility in work, including slowing the pace during peak heat hours and deploying additional workers where continuous operations are unavoidable.

The advisory flagged the need for special attention to sectors such as construction workers, brick kiln workers, daily wage earners and casual labourers.

“States/UTs have been encouraged to undertake awareness campaigns at labour chowks and public places, along with display of posters and banners carrying heatwave safety messages and emergency contact details,” the statement said.

The ministry has also advised the Directorate General of Training and the National Board for Workers’ Education to conduct training and awareness programmes on heatwave mitigation, including recognising symptoms of heat stress, hydration practices and first-aid response.

The ministry has also asked the Employees' State Insurance Corporation and the Director General of Labour Welfare to set up heatstroke help desks and ensure adequate supplies of ORS and cooling materials.

Enforcement agencies, including the Chief Labour Commissioner and the Directorate General of Mines Safety, were tasked with monitoring compliance, while bodies such as the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the National Career Service were directed to ensure basic cooling and water facilities and submit fortnightly progress reports.

Separately, Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that India’s female labour force participation rate rose from 23.3 per cent in 2017–18 to 40 per cent in 2025, signalling growing economic participation of women.

Speaking at an event organised by food delivery platform Swiggy, he said greater workforce participation by women is both a social priority and an economic necessity.

Mandaviya said that the Code on Social Security, 2020 formally recognised gig and platform workers, giving many, including several women, legal status and access to social security. He added that the labour codes enshrine equal pay for equal work and include provisions such as work-from-home options, maternity benefits and crèche facilities to help address barriers to women’s workforce participation.