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SME body seeks review of wage calculation rules under labour codes

Industry body flags confusion over PF, bonus and overtime inclusion in wage rules, seeks simpler compliance norms and clarity for smoother labour code implementation

Labour codes

Labour codes

Auhona Mukherjee
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 5:13 PM IST

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MSMEs have raised concerns over the labour ministry’s latest clarifications on the labour codes, saying they create confusion in how wages should be calculated and implemented in practice. In a representation to the ministry, the India SME Forum said the March 16 FAQs have led to interpretational and operational challenges for employers across sectors and need reconsideration.
 
The FAQs state that employer contributions such as provident fund (PF), pension and statutory bonus should be included in the 50 per cent wage threshold, with any excess added back to wages. The industry body said this is not consistent with the law, which refers only to payments made directly to employees. Since PF and pension contributions are paid into statutory funds and not to employees, they should be excluded from the calculation, it said.
   
It also flagged an inconsistency, noting that while PF contributions are being included, similar employer-side payments such as Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) contributions are excluded. Both are payments made by employers to funds and should be treated the same way, the forum said.
 
Another key concern raised was the inclusion of variable components such as overtime and statutory bonus in the 50 per cent threshold. These are not fixed parts of salary and depend on factors such as extra hours worked or company performance, the forum said, adding that their inclusion could lead to frequent changes in wage calculations and make payroll systems difficult to manage.
 
The representation added that including wage-linked components such as PF, overtime and bonus creates a cycle of repeated recalculations, as any change in wages alters these components, which in turn affects the wage base again. Where multiple such components are involved, payroll computation becomes significantly more complex, requiring iterative calculations for each employee in every pay cycle.

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To address these issues, the India SME Forum has suggested that the 50 per cent rule should apply only to fixed, employee-facing allowances such as house rent allowance, conveyance and commission. This, it said, would keep the rule simple while still preventing companies from structuring salaries to reduce the wage base.
 
Beyond wage calculations, MSMEs have also sought broader ease-of-doing-business measures, including simplified compliance requirements, rationalised rules for fixed-term employment, and a blanket exemption regime for small firms with turnover up to Rs 10 crore and around 100 workers.
 
The forum has also proposed a unified Employer Identification Number (EIN) to streamline registrations and reduce duplication across systems, saying these steps would support smoother implementation of the labour codes while maintaining worker protections.

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Topics : MSME New Labour Codes SME companies

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First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 5:12 PM IST

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