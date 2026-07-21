Power discoms await revival as structural reform delays persist in India

While discoms look strong on the surface - and the balance sheet - a closer look reveals that many of them are heavily dependent on government subsidies, while themselves lacking the resources to invest in much-needed modernisation. Without deeper structural change in operational parameters, one that attacks the core issues of electricity theft, network improvements and high payable days, real and meaningful reforms of discoms will remain elusive, say experts.

Discom profits remain dependent on government subsidies

Without subsidies, most discoms on an aggregate basis would post sizeable losses, with the exception of the discoms in Gujarat and the privatisation success stories of Odisha and Delhi, according to a S&P Global Ratings report. Power discoms are mostly owned by state governments, and provide the distribution and supply of electricity to end consumers but have a history of late payments to power generating companies.

Referring to the outsize role played of subsidies and grants in discoms' profitability, S&P Global Ratings' Credit Analyst Neel Gopalakrishnan said these power sector transfers are an increasing proportion of government spending, putting the sustainability of such transfers at risk.

"Structural reforms will be needed to put discoms on a sustainably improving trend, including spending for much needed modernisation," he said, adding that steady improvements in discoms' earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) and liquidity are only partly due to improving operational efficiencies such as lower electricity theft or network improvements. Instead, the stronger financials are largely backed by increased government subsidies, larger grants, and ad hoc cash injections.

"If subsidies were sustainable, the Indian state discoms could maintain a stable credit profile. However, herein lies the big risk. Given subsidies are increasing steadily in relation to state government revenues, maintaining such high levels of transfers to state discoms may not be sustainable over the long run," said Vernice Tan, also a credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

While their reported bottomlines have steadily improved, most state discoms are not yet on a stable reform path, given they would be deep in the red without subsidies. Moreover, Ebitda-level losses over the past three years are about 40-50 per cent higher compared with the three previous years. The Ebitda of 18 large discoms, for instance, has grown from Rs 0.18 trillion in FY2020 to Rs 1 trillion in FY2025. Stripped of their subsidies, however, their Ebitda-level losses have widened from Rs 1.25 trillion in FY2020 to more than Rs 2 trillion in FY2025.

"We do not think the growing reliance on subsidies is sustainable, given fiscal weakness for some states. State government subsidies, grants and other financial support to discoms have increased 2.4 times from fiscal 2019 to fiscal 2025. They now make up more than 7 percent of state government revenues, up from about 5 percent in fiscal 2019. And on average, such support represented about 30 percent of the discoms’ revenues," S&P Global said in its report.

Subsidies improve discom payments and reduce sector debt

On the flip side, however, state subsidies have helped discoms improve the timeliness of payments to generators and reduce debt; without the financial help, discoms could well have caused severe stress in the power sector. The discoms' days-payable on average declined to 113 in FY2025 from a high of 176 in FY2021, helping improve the working capital position of the power generation sector.

Similarly, the gap between the average cost of supply (ACS) and average realized revenue (ARR) has steadily narrowed, albeit supported by subsidy payments. At a national level, the gap has narrowed from around Re 1 per kilowatt hour between 2019 and 2021 to about Rs 0.1 per kilowatt hour in fiscal 2025.

Most importantly, the incentive-based grants from the government, which are tied to improved operational performance, have also helped cut losses to some degree since these grants have gone towards addressing issues such as network inefficiencies, electricity theft, billing and collection inefficiencies, collectively known as aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses.

"At a national level, between fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2025, AT&C losses reduced by an average of 6 percentage points. This translates into estimated savings of about Rs 700 billion across all discoms. Most of these gains came from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Odisha and Haryana," the report said.

Government measures narrow discom cost and revenue gap

Meanwhile, the government has also taken a series of steps in the past few years to address the financial and operational issues being faced by discoms. For example, the Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) Rule was introduced in 2022, which brought in a system of payment of current dues and also liquidation of past dues.

The government also introduced automatic pass-through of fuel cost for discoms in December 2022. Power procurement cost, of which fuel is the primary component, accounts for 70-80 per cent of the total ACS and had been a major burden for utilities in their effort to bridge the gap between ACS and ARR. However, the new rule enabled automatic and monthly pass-through of fuel and power purchase adjustment surcharges (FPPAS) to consumers, reducing the need for prior approval from regulatory commissions. This resolved the historical issue of lack of cost-reflective tariffs to a large extent. The improved health of discoms is also due in part to the efforts taken to speed up smart metering, and the implementation of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) launched in 2021. The RDSS is being implemented as a reforms-based and results-linked scheme that provides for financial assistance for distribution infrastructure works to discoms subject to meeting pre-qualifying criteria and achievement of basic minimum benchmarks.

Tariff reforms critical for sustainable discom revival