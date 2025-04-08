Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 06:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Robust chronic performance drives 8.4% growth for Indian pharma mkt in FY25

Robust chronic performance drives 8.4% growth for Indian pharma mkt in FY25

Augmentin remains top-selling medicine brand at Rs 816 crore sales

While chronic segments did well in FY25, GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin remained the top-selling drug for the year with sales of Rs 816 crore in the last twelve months.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

The Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) grew by 8.4 per cent in the financial year (FY) 2025 on the back of major therapies showing positive value growth, according to market research firm Pharmarack.
 
Among the well-performing therapies, the cardiac segment saw a 10.8 per cent value growth, followed by gastrointestinal and anti-diabetic segments at 10.2 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively. These three segments constitute around 34 per cent of the pharma market’s sales value, leading to a total turnover of over Rs 2.25 trillion in the IPM, while units in the domestic market grew by 1.2 per cent.
   
While chronic segments did well in FY25, GSK’s antibiotic drug Augmentin remained the top-selling drug for the year with sales of Rs 816 crore in the last twelve months. It was followed by USV’s anti-diabetic drug Glycomet GP at Rs 803 crore in sales.
 
While the growth was mainly price driven, the market was also affected by two major events in March 2025 — diabetes molecule empagliflozin going off patent and the launch of anti-obesity drug Mounjaro in India.
 
Sheetal Sapale, vice-president (commercial) at Pharmarack, said around 86 brands from 19 companies have started featuring empagliflozin plain and combinations in the first month since the molecule lost exclusivity.

“The molecule has seen a drop in March 2025 in terms of value compared to a sharp increase in the quantity of brands, indicating a strong price differential in the branded generics versus the innovator brand,” she added.
 
For example, empagliflozin plain has seen an almost 85 per cent drop in prices after patent loss — from Rs 60–70 per tablet to Rs 5–15 per tablet.
 
Similarly, Sapale said that the launch of Mounjaro, which uses the molecule tirzepatide, is expected to give a push to the anti-obesity market.
 
In March 2025, the segment’s moving annual turnover (MAT) — which represents the previous 12 months’ turnover — stood at Rs 576 crore, of which tirzepatide accounted for Rs 1.4 crore within a month of its launch.
 
The market had already been propelled by semaglutide, which contributed 69 per cent of the segment’s MAT between April 2024 and March 2025.
 
Sapale added that increased instances of lifestyle diseases, coupled with the willingness and capacity to pay, make the anti-obesity segment a fast-paced growth segment.
 
For the month of March, the IPM registered a 7.5 per cent value growth due to positive performance in almost all major segments.
 
While top pharma players registered modest monthly value growth in the domestic market in March 2025, companies such as Sun Pharma (14.9 per cent), Torrent Pharma (14.7 per cent), Intas (12.8 per cent), and Zydus (10.8 per cent) posted double-digit monthly value growth, with bonus units at full value, among the top 20 companies in the IPM.
 
Pharmarack added that the IPM also reported a positive 1.8 per cent unit growth in March 2025.

Topics : Pharma sector pharmaceutical firms drug manufacturers

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

