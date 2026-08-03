SC lets CERC proceed with market coupling rules, rejects IEX plea now

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX's) challenge to the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission's (CERC's) market coupling framework at this stage, allowing the regulator to continue framing the necessary regulations while making it clear that it had expressed no opinion on the merits of the dispute.

Following the development, shares of IEX reportedly fell almost 4 per cent at around 1:40 pm on August 3.

While hearing the case, a Bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe observed that the issue was premature as the regulatory framework governing market coupling is yet to be finalised.

The court said IEX would be free to raise its objections once the regulations are notified, if it remains aggrieved.

During the hearing, CERC also told the apex court that the regulations governing market coupling would be notified within the next four to six weeks, paving the way for the implementation of the new framework for electricity trading.

The order comes as a setback for IEX, which had sought judicial intervention against CERC's move towards market coupling, a mechanism under which buy and sell orders from all power exchanges are pooled to discover a single market-clearing price instead of each exchange determining prices independently. CERC has argued that the system would improve price discovery, transparency and efficiency in electricity trading.

IEX, India's dominant power exchange, opposed the proposal, contending that the regulator's approach could adversely affect competition and market efficiency. The company has argued that the existing exchange-based model has helped develop India's power markets and that market coupling is not warranted at the current stage.

The litigation stems from CERC's order directing the phased implementation of market coupling for the day-ahead market (where electricity is bought and sold one day before it is supplied). The regulator had envisaged a "shadow pilot" before full implementation and proposed a rotational arrangement under which different power exchanges would act as the market coupling operator.

IEX challenged the decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), arguing that the order was arbitrary and based on incorrect parameters.

During the hearings earlier this year, APTEL made significant observations on the need for transparency and regulatory independence, remarking that the regulator's processes must, like Caesar's wife, be "above suspicion". It also noted CERC's assurance that market coupling would not be implemented until a proper regulatory framework was put in place. Those observations had temporarily boosted investor sentiment, although the tribunal did not finally decide the validity of the market coupling policy itself.

With Monday's order, the Supreme Court has effectively left the matter to the regulatory process for now. CERC can continue drafting the market coupling regulations, while IEX retains the liberty to challenge the framework after the regulations are finalised.

India currently has three power exchanges: Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), which dominates electricity trading; Power Exchange India Limited (PXIL); and Hindustan Power Exchange (HPX). These platforms facilitate the buying and selling of electricity across market segments such as the day-ahead and real-time markets.