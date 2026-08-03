CJP protests: When silence, support and service become brand strategy

Every large public movement creates difficult decisions inside boardrooms.

Marketing campaigns are scheduled weeks in advance. Product launches are fixed. Social media calendars are ready. Then, a major event suddenly dominates public attention.

Do brands continue with business as usual? Do they pause campaigns? Do they acknowledge what is happening, or stay away completely?

The protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar in July offered an unusual look at how companies respond when public attention shifts almost overnight.

Some brands became part of the movement through their actions. Others entered the conversation without intending to. Many chose silence.

Each decision carried its own risks.

Blue Tokai did not run a campaign. Customers did

Blue Tokai’s Janpath outlet became one of the most visible businesses during the protests after videos showed employees offering water, temporary shelter and basic assistance to protesters during police action.

The company did not announce a campaign or publish advertisements around the incident. Customers recorded the videos and shared them online. Co-founder Matt Chitharanjan later publicly praised the employees.

That sequence mattered.

The goodwill arose from customer experiences rather than brand messaging. For marketers, it highlighted a simple point: Consumers often trust what other consumers share more than what companies say about themselves.

The protest also became part of India’s delivery network

Another business story unfolded through food-delivery and quick-commerce platforms.

According to media reports, supporters across India began ordering food, water, medicines and daily essentials for delivery directly to Jantar Mantar. Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart delivered biscuits, fruit, oral rehydration solution (ORS), sanitary pads, medicines and snacks to the protest site.

For a few days, Jantar Mantar functioned like any other delivery address.

The companies were not taking political positions. They were simply moving goods from one point to another. Yet their platforms became an important part of the protest’s support system.

The episode showed how digital-commerce platforms can acquire new roles depending on how consumers use them.

Sometimes products speak louder than brands

Volunteer doctors set up free medical camps near the protest site to treat dehydration, exhaustion and minor injuries.

Protesters received ORS, glucose, antiseptics, bandages and basic medicines.

Brands such as Dettol and Savlon did not issue statements or formally join the movement. Yet products in these categories became essential because they addressed immediate needs.

The products gained visibility without being marketed.

Consumers can change a brand’s meaning

One of the most widely shared protest placards read: “At least Stayfree doesn’t leak.”

The sanitary-pad brand had nothing to do with the protests.

The slogan worked because consumers already associated Stayfree with leak protection. Protesters borrowed that association to make a political point.

It was a reminder that once consumers develop a strong association with a brand, they can also reshape how it is used in public conversations.

CJP showed why identity matters

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) attracted attention not only because of its role in the protests but also because of its branding.

Supporters created stickers, merchandise, digital artwork and social-media graphics around the cockroach mascot. The colours, humour and visual style remained consistent across platforms.

Many marketers spend years trying to build this kind of recall. CJP achieved it because thousands of supporters voluntarily created and shared content using the same visual language.

The movement demonstrated that consistency can matter more than scale in building recognition.

Silence also became a strategy

Not every company chose to participate.

According to reports, some brands paused scheduled campaigns while public attention remained focused on the protests. Others continued operating but avoided commenting publicly.

For companies with large customer bases, silence can be a calculated business decision.

A statement may strengthen relationships with one group of consumers while alienating another. Continuing cheerful promotions during a sensitive moment can also make a company appear disconnected from the public mood.

The challenge is no longer merely deciding what to say.

Increasingly, companies are also deciding what not to say.

Some organisations now prepare communication plans for political movements much as they do for product recalls or corporate crises. Marketing teams discuss whether campaigns should be postponed, whether founders should speak instead of the brand, and whether routine promotions should continue.

Every response becomes part of the brand

The Jantar Mantar protests showed that companies do not become associated with public movements in only one way.

Some build goodwill through direct action. Others provide platforms that allow people to help one another. Some find their products becoming part of relief efforts. Others are pulled into conversations by consumers themselves, while some deliberately remain silent.

For businesses, the larger lesson is that public movements change how people interpret brand communication. Consumers no longer judge companies only by their advertisements or products. They also notice the timing of campaigns, decisions to pause them, employees’ actions and, sometimes, the choice to say nothing.

In moments such as these, every response becomes part of the brand.