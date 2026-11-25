Food regulator FSSAI has asked state authorities to step up surveillance on packaged drinking water companies and take strict action for any lapses that can compromise quality, sources said.

The move comes days after Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International for alleged quality shortfalls in packaged drinking water.

According to the sources, FSSAI has written a letter this week to Food Safety Commissioners of states and Union Territories (UTs) as well as its regional directors in this regard.

The commissioners have been told to issue necessary directions to respective field authorities under their jurisdiction to step up surveillance and enforcement activities, with special emphasis on regular inspections and risk-based sampling of 'packaged drinking water and mineral water'.

FSSAI has also told the authorities to take "appropriate action" in cases of non-compliance, as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder.

Further, the watchdog said that the details of inspections, samples lifted and corresponding test reports should be recorded in the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) to facilitate effective monitoring and periodic review.

Sending out a strong message, FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani on Wednesday said the regulator's enforcement actions against companies are not meant to spread panic but to ensure compliance with the law.

In November 2024, FSSAI classified packaged drinking water and mineral water under 'High-Risk Food Categories'. This order was issued after the omission of the mandatory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification requirement for 'packaged drinking water and mineral water'.

A scheme of testing for 'packaged drinking water and mineral water' was prescribed by FSSAI in December 2025.

On Sunday, through a social media post, FSSAI informed that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

A regulatory sample of "packaged drinking water (other than mineral water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator had said.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

On Monday, Bisleri International asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.