FSSAI CEO Rajit Punhani on Wednesday said the food regulator is collecting samples of packaged drinking water from across the country and lab testing will be complete in around two months.

He also announced that FSSAI would soon start inspection of 'packaging materials' used for food items, saying those should be 'food grade'.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has widened the scope of its scrutiny after a sample of Bisleri packaged drinking water failed the lab test.

The regulator has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International.

When asked about its enforcement drive against packaged drinking water, Punhani said, " We are in the process. The process has started. We are doing all over the country." On the timeline for results, he said, "It's a very big country. So I think it will take at least a month or two." The CEO said the drive on packaged drinking water is not for any particular reason but part of the FSSAI efforts to safeguard consumers' interest by ensuring safe food.

"There is no particular reason. If you notice, in the last year, we have taken up, one by one, a lot of things. We have done dairy, meat, eggs, cereals, energy drinks, and sugary drinks. Water is also part of that process," he told reporters on the sidelines of a CII event.

Punhani highlighted that FSSAI has taken actions against misleading advertisements as well as claims on labelling of food products.

Asked about when the the regulator will start legal process against Bisleri International, Punhani said it is a "normal routine thing and it will happen".

Earlier, sources had said that FSSAI officials have carried out inspections of the premises of all major food business operators (FBOs) engaged in packaged water business and took samples for lab testing.

FSSAI would take legal action against companies if their samples fail the lab test and they are found to be violating the rules and regulations, sources had said.

On Sunday, through a social media post, FSSAI informed that it has sanctioned prosecution against Bisleri International Pvt Ltd regarding "unsafe packaged drinking water".

A regulatory sample of "Packaged Drinking Water (other than Mineral Water)" was collected from the premises of Bisleri International for analysis.

"The sample was found non-compliant with the prescribed bromate limits and declared unsafe under the FSS Act, 2006," the regulator had said.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was sent to the referral food laboratory, which also declared it "unsafe" due to the detection of polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), the regulator added.

The findings of the lab established violations relating to unsafe food under the law.

On Monday, Bisleri International asserted that its packaged drinking water is "safe" for consumption, and it will cooperate with the food regulator to address the issue.