Tech giants offering one-year salary to encourage resignations in Europe

The layoff season, the largest seen in history, is still on. So far, from Meta to Amazon, 570 companies have laid off 168,918 employees this year only, reported Layoffs.fyi, which tracks such announcements across the globe.

After handing over pink slips to employees across the world, big US tech giants are now finding it difficult to reduce employee headcount in Europe.

Labour laws in France and Germany are strongest

Google's parent company Alphabet Inc is currently in talks to reduce the headcount in the firm through voluntary departure and massive severance packages. Amazon is also trying to lay off some senior staff by offering as much as a year's pay, and granting leave to departing employees so their shares can vest and later be paid out as bonuses.

In the US and other countries, all these tech companies had to do was just announce the layoff, and thousands of employees would lose their jobs swiftly. But in many European countries, mass layoffs are almost impossible because of the labour protection laws prevalent there, which make it incumbent on companies to consult with employees' interest groups before firing any of their staff.