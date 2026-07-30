Will clear JNPA container backlog by mid-August, says Concor CMD

Exporters have been raising the issue of congestion at the inland facilities of the port, which has been plaguing India’s trade for over a month.

“There was a crisis of drivers who ferry containers between terminals at JNPA as well as Mundra Port because of the Bengal elections and the gas issue. Containers were not getting cleared and there were huge pendencies,” Sanjay Swarup, outgoing chairman and managing director (CMD) of the disinvestment-bound operator, told Business Standard.

In the first week of June, there was a pendency of 13,000 containers from Concor, which has around 430 rakes and contributes nearly 75 per cent of the total containers ferried at the state-owned port.

Over a fortnight, the container rail operator conducted virtual meetings with all stakeholders, followed by a visit to JNPA and in-person meetings and an inspection of the situation.

“As a result, the pendency is at 4,000 containers now. In a sustained manner, we are clearing cargo from JNPA. There were disruptions for a few days due to the heavy monsoon as well. By mid-August, we will only have current pendencies. We will not have any backlogs by then,” said Swarup.

Swarup demits office on Thursday and will be replaced by current Director (Projects and Services) Ajit Kumar Panda on Saturday.

Swarup spoke to Business Standard on the sidelines of its consultation meeting with customers near its Dadri inland container depot (ICD) near Noida. The CMD expects Dadri ICD to double volumes and achieve 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of movement soon.

The company has also managed to recover its container movement volumes in the first quarter of this financial year (2026–27). The firm reported a 0.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.90 crore in Q1FY27, compared with Rs 267.28 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue from operations increased 0.28 per cent YoY to Rs 2,159.76 crore in Q1FY27.

“In the last quarter of the previous financial year, the West Asia crisis impacted us and our export-import (Exim) volumes dipped. Now, from Q1, we are getting good volumes. Export business has definitely been impacted, but import container volumes continue to be strong,” said Swarup.

The company will also venture into new areas, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year announcing the formation of a national container carrier — Bharat Container Shipping Line (BCSL). Concor will have a 30 per cent stake in the venture, with the remaining held by the Shipping Corporation of India, port authorities and state-owned maritime financier Sagarmala Finance Corporation.

The BCSL proposal has gone to the Cabinet. A tentative business plan has been prepared and a detailed one will be drawn up, based on which the capital expenditure figure will be finalised, said Swarup.

“Tentatively, the rough number is around Rs 4,500 crore of investment over 10–15 years. Right now, there is no proposal for the government to infuse equity into this. We have cash reserves or we can take loans. It will be premature to comment exactly as things will be decided in due course,” said the CMD.

Swarup also expects the new reforms announced by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to spur growth in the container business. Vaishnaw, earlier this month, announced a slew of measures to containerise bulk commodities such as fly ash and fertilisers.