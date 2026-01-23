Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 10.14 crore

Net profit of Indo Cotspin declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 10.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10.1410.261.581.950.130.210.010.070.010.05

