Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 14.20% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.11.8310.2236.0937.874.694.252.892.491.931.69

