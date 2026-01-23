Friday, January 23, 2026 | 06:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zenotech Laboratories standalone net profit rises 14.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 15.75% to Rs 11.83 crore

Net profit of Zenotech Laboratories rose 14.20% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.75% to Rs 11.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales11.8310.22 16 OPM %36.0937.87 -PBDT4.694.25 10 PBT2.892.49 16 NP1.931.69 14

Indo Cotspin standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 0.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Likhami Consulting standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Umiya Tubes reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DCB Bank standalone net profit rises 21.99% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 5:52 PM IST

