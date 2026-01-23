Phoenix ARC Pvt standalone net profit declines 71.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.95% to Rs 120.87 crore

Net profit of Phoenix ARC Pvt declined 71.10% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.95% to Rs 120.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 145.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.120.87145.5436.5873.7527.1990.3426.3289.7019.3266.86

