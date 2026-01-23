Friday, January 23, 2026 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CAMS clocks PAT of nearly Rs 126 crore in Q3; AUM crosses Rs 55 lakh crore mark

CAMS clocks PAT of nearly Rs 126 crore in Q3; AUM crosses Rs 55 lakh crore mark

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Computer Age Management Services has reported 0.04% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.53 crore on a 5.52% increase in revenue from operations from operations to Rs 390.13 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the December25 quarter was Rs 238.24 crore, up by 9% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 164.71 crore, down by 0.84% from Rs 166.10 crore in Q3 FY25.

CAMS assets under management (AUM) crossed Rs 55 lakh crore milestone in December 2025, retaining market leadership with 68% market share and delivering 18% YoY growth, in line with the industry.

 

Equity assets surged to an all-time high of Rs 30.4 lakh crore, with market share rising to a record 66.4%, up 70 basis points YoY & scaling faster than industry.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 280 pts, Nifty near 25,200; SMIDs fall; realty drags, metals gain

Q3 result

Coforge Q3FY26 results: Consolidated profit rises 16% to ₹297 crore

Jairam Ramesh

PM is India's greatest distorian: Congress revives Vande Mataram row

Indian Oil

Indian Oil buys oil from Angola, Brazil, UAE to replace Russian crude

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC share price in focus

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC shares gain 7% intraday after Q3; details here

New SIP registrations stood at 1.16 crore in Q3 FY26, growing 18% YoY and significantly outpacing industry growth of 6%

CAMS secured a new mandate from Carnelian Asset Management, taking the MF RTA client count to 29 AMCs.

Anuj Kumar, managing director said: Q3 FY26 marked CAMSs strongest quarter to date, with record revenues delivered in a challenging operating environment.

EBITDA margins stood at a robust 46%, supported by technology driven productivity gains. Broad based growth across Mutual Funds and accelerating traction in non MF businesses underscore the resilience of our diversified model.

With sustained leadership in the MF vertical and emerging businesses scaling well, CAMS remains well positioned to deliver consistent, long term value.

Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a financial infrastructure and service partner to the asset management industry and provides platform-based services to the BFSI segment. The company is India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with an aggregate market share of nearly 68% based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAuM).

The scrip fell 2.46% to currently trade at Rs 690.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GSPL slips as Q3 PAT declines 16% YoY to Rs 114 crore

GSPL slips as Q3 PAT declines 16% YoY to Rs 114 crore

Home First Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Home First Finance gains after Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 140 cr

Central govt approves wage revision of PSU general insurers, NABARD, RBI employees, pensioners: Finance Ministry

Central govt approves wage revision of PSU general insurers, NABARD, RBI employees, pensioners: Finance Ministry

Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

IndusInd Bank appoints Arijit Basu as Part Time Chairman

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayDelhi AQI TodayIMD Weather Forecast TodayWEF 2026 Day 4Shadowfax Technologies IPOWEF 2026 Day 5 Key SpeakersTata Steel Stock Trading StrategyPersonal Finance