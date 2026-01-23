Friday, January 23, 2026 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All-India winter season rainfall down 82% compared to LPA this year

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
India Meteorological Department or IMD has stated in a latest update that the weekly cumulative All India Rainfall (ending on 21st January) in % departure from its long period average (LPA) is -97%. All India Seasonal cumulative rainfall % departure during this years Winter Season Rainfall (01.01.2026 to 21.01.2026) is -82%.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

