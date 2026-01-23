Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd, Mercury EV-Tech Ltd, Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd and Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 January 2026.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 96.27 at 23-Jan-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 97603 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4165 shares in the past one month.

Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd surged 16.91% to Rs 780. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8706 shares in the past one month.

Mercury EV-Tech Ltd spiked 14.97% to Rs 36.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Everest Kanto Cylinder Ltd gained 14.68% to Rs 116. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8747 shares in the past one month.

Antelopus Selan Energy Ltd jumped 14.56% to Rs 504.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78879 shares in the past one month.

