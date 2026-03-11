Embassy Developments sells 500 units of Embassy Verde Phase II project
Achieves topline of Rs 495 cr
Embassy Developments announced the sale of over 500 units of Embassy Verde Phase II, the latest residential offering within North Bengaluru's master-planned community, Embassy Springs. The project achieved a topline of approximately Rs 495 crore in just 4 days.
Located in close proximity to Kempegowda International Airport, the project benefits from Embassy Springs' ecosystem of lush landscapes, social infrastructure including Embassy Academy - a CBSE affiliated school within the development, and its excellent connectivity.
First Published: Mar 11 2026 | 3:50 PM IST