Rites consolidated net profit rises 34.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.46% to Rs 548.74 croreNet profit of Rites rose 34.57% to Rs 98.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 72.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.46% to Rs 548.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 540.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales548.74540.86 1 OPM %23.6219.65 -PBDT163.44126.22 29 PBT146.38111.28 32 NP98.2172.98 35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content