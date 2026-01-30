Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 17.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.19% to Rs 942.71 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 17.49% to Rs 281.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 239.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.19% to Rs 942.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 797.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.942.71797.6177.3576.60382.74314.16375.69307.68281.21239.34

