SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 99.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 112.30% to Rs 317.05 croreNet profit of SEAMEC reported to Rs 99.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.30% to Rs 317.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.05149.34 112 OPM %42.8429.64 -PBDT143.7230.89 365 PBT107.90-2.62 LP NP99.62-3.32 LP
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST