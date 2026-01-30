Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 99.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 99.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Sales rise 112.30% to Rs 317.05 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC reported to Rs 99.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.30% to Rs 317.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales317.05149.34 112 OPM %42.8429.64 -PBDT143.7230.89 365 PBT107.90-2.62 LP NP99.62-3.32 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the December 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the December 2025 quarter

National Aluminium Company consolidated net profit rises 1.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Nitta Gelatin India consolidated net profit rises 4.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Radhe Developers (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.53 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance