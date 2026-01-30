SEAMEC reports consolidated net profit of Rs 99.62 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 112.30% to Rs 317.05 crore

Net profit of SEAMEC reported to Rs 99.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 112.30% to Rs 317.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 149.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.317.05149.3442.8429.64143.7230.89107.90-2.6299.62-3.32

