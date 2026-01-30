Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 83.87 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 6.65% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 83.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.83.8779.1514.9414.5011.4510.089.137.577.066.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News