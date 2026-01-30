Friday, January 30, 2026 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit rises 6.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.96% to Rs 83.87 crore

Net profit of Pradeep Metals rose 6.65% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 5.96% to Rs 83.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales83.8779.15 6 OPM %14.9414.50 -PBDT11.4510.08 14 PBT9.137.57 21 NP7.066.62 7

