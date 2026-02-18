Aadharshila Infratech Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 21.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 54.53% to Rs 17.67 crore

Net profit of Aadharshila Infratech Pvt reported to Rs 21.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 54.53% to Rs 17.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 38.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.17.6738.86-3.00-52.1128.80-10.0528.38-10.4321.83-2.91

