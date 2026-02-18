Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 30.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 30.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 326.78 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 30.27% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 326.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales326.78282.15 16 OPM %5.157.40 -PBDT12.779.73 31 PBT12.489.43 32 NP9.217.07 30

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

