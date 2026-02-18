Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 30.27% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.82% to Rs 326.78 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 30.27% to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.82% to Rs 326.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 282.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.326.78282.155.157.4012.779.7312.489.439.217.07

