Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 59.01% to Rs 3.23 croreNet Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.01% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.237.88 -59 OPM %17.0324.62 -PBDT-46.49-51.63 10 PBT-48.52-53.47 9 NP-28.50-31.30 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST