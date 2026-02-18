Valecha Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.50 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.01% to Rs 3.23 crore

Net Loss of Valecha Engineering reported to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 31.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 59.01% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.237.8817.0324.62-46.49-51.63-48.52-53.47-28.50-31.30

