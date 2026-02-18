Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 23.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.17% to Rs 430.55 crore

Net profit of Aseem Infrastructure Finance rose 23.78% to Rs 119.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 96.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.17% to Rs 430.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 380.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.430.55380.4594.8995.16158.26129.59156.60127.97119.4596.50

