Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 120.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.77% to Rs 165.32 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 120.48% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 92.77% to Rs 165.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.165.3285.7615.0217.0620.6110.0515.037.2511.095.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News