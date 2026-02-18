Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 120.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Swaraj Suiting consolidated net profit rises 120.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

Sales rise 92.77% to Rs 165.32 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Suiting rose 120.48% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 92.77% to Rs 165.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales165.3285.76 93 OPM %15.0217.06 -PBDT20.6110.05 105 PBT15.037.25 107 NP11.095.03 120

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

