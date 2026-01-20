Aarcon Facilities standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 70.37% to Rs 0.08 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities declined 70.59% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 70.37% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.080.27-12.5055.560.060.170.060.170.050.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News